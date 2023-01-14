Skit on man’s reaction to trainer’s exercise routine leaves people in splits. Watch

Social media is filled with videos of trainers who show incredible exercises to teach and motivate others. In one such video, a man is seen teaching a few exercises to another person. However, what makes this video different from the others is the reaction of the man the trainer is teaching.

The skit is shared on Twitter with a caption that reads “Me and my trainer....”. The clip opens to show the two men getting ready to exercise. Soon the trainer starts with a simple push up and then goes on to show some advanced exercises. At first, the other man tries imitating what the trainer is doing but soon realises that it’s impossible for him to keep up.

We won’t give away all the fun, so take a look at how the skit ends:

Since being posted, the share has received close to 2.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has accumulated nearly 8,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

“Ha ha ha … this was hilarious,” wrote a Twitter user. “Haaahaaa,” shared another. “Same to same,” related a third. “Hahaha this is amazing!” posted a fourth. Many reacted through laughing out loud emoticons. What are your thoughts on the video?