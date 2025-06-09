Slack outage on Monday morning has employees celebrating: 'Feels right'

Slack, the popular workplace communication app, experienced a widespread outage on Monday morning, with users reporting problems accessing content. The disruption came just as people were logging in to start their workday, leading to frustration and a burst of memes on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). According to outage tracker DownDetector, reports of Slack issues spiked sharply around 11:55 AM IST. (Freepik)

According to outage tracker DownDetector, reports of Slack issues spiked sharply around 7:25 AM BST. Slack’s official Status page confirmed the glitch, stating, “Some users may be experiencing issues loading content in Slack, particularly threads and the Activity view. We’re on the case and we’ll be back with an update in 30 minutes.”

Also read: ‘No time for life’: Andhra Pradesh's new 10-hour work rule slammed by workers, unions

A later update read, “The work on this issue has been ongoing, but we’ve increased its urgency. No additional news to share just yet, but we’re focused on getting things back to normal as quickly as we can. We apologize for the continued trouble.”

Meanwhile, users on X turned to humour to cope with the disruption. Many shared memes and jokes about being “forced” into productivity-free mornings.

Take a look at the posts:

Slack is a cloud-based corporate communication tool used by millions of teams globally. It enables messaging, file sharing, and collaboration through channels and threads. The app is owned by Salesforce and has become an essential tool for remote and hybrid workplaces.

Also read: Vijay Mallya shares an India vs US mentality post, and internet users discover a kinky foot fetish link

Slack has experienced a major outage for the second time in recent months. On May 12, users faced issues sending messages, loading channels, and accessing threads.

According to analysis by Cisco ThousandEyes, the disruption lasted over an hour. However, since the outage occurred outside US working hours, its impact was relatively limited.

Also read: 'Okay with my daughter abusing...': Sharmishta Panoli's father hits back after influencer gets bail