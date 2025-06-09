Vijay Mallya shares India vs US mentality post, and internet users discover a kinky foot fetish link

On June 7, Vijay Mallya shared the link to an Instagram post from Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia. People who clicked on the link were stunned to see a pop-up that read, “Join Indiaflash on Instagram”. Vijay Mallya has anonymous Instagram account on foot fetish? Internet thinks so (Instagram/@Indiaflash1812)

Clicking on the ‘Indiaflash’ link led unsuspecting users to an Instagram page dedicated to “photos and videos of Indian women driving barefoot”. This series of events has led many to conclude that Vijay Mallya has an anonymous Instagram account dedicated to foot fetish pictures.

HT.com has reached out to Vijay Mallya for a comment. This story will be updated on receiving a response.

Slip-up reveals Vijay Mallya’s burner Instagram account?

When you click on an Instagram link that was directly shared by someone – whether through DMs, messaging apps, or other platforms – you may see a pop-up or banner at the top of the post saying it was shared by a specific account (eg, “Shared by @xyz”).

In Mallya’s case, he shared a link to Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia’s Instagram post from his X account. Bhatia's post was on India vs US mentality.

However, the pop-up message leading to ‘@Indiaflash1812’ led people to conclude that Mallya is on Instagram under a ‘fake’ or burner account - and this burner account, active since 2016, has shared more than 2,000 photos and videos of Indian women driving barefoot.

HT.com has not been able to verify this information, and it may be just a case of mistaken identity. However, this has not stopped the internet from roasting Mallya.

‘Indiaflash’ account sends internet into meltdown

For the last couple of days, dozens of people have shared screenshots of the pop-up message they got about the ‘Indiaflash’ account after clicking on the Instagram link shared by Vijay Mallya.

“Bro accidentally leaked his burner account,” wrote one X user. A burner account is an anonymous online account, often used by people who don’t want to link certain activities to their primary account.

Another user shared a screenshot of the message that read, ‘Indiaflash1812 shared this Reel with you’.

“If you have a secret instagram account make sure to always send a clean link otherwise your fetishes or privacy/account can get exposed,” a user advised.

“Losing it. This is such a specific fetish. I'd understand feet, but feet while driving a car is sending me….” another joked.

More evidence of Vijay Mallya link

Internet sleuths did not stop at just opening the Instagram page filled with pictures of women driving barefoot - they went a step further and found several other ties to Vijay Mallya.

In 2017, for example, Mexican F1 racing star Sergio "Checo" Pérez shared a photograph with Vijay Mallya on Instagram and tagged the ‘Indiaflash’ Instagram account. Pérez has 7.5 million Instagram followers.

A year later, an Instagram account called ‘f1humor_official” also tagged the ‘Indiaflash’ account in a post about Vijay Mallya.

Coincidentally, the handle name of “Indiaflash1812” also has a Mallya link - Vijay Mallya was born on December 18, 1955, or 18.12.1955.

Vijay Mallya is officially on Instagram under the handle “@vijaymallyaofficial”. His Instagram account has 1.45 lakh followers and the bio identifies him as a “Former two term Member of Parliament, Chairman of The UB Group,Sports enthusiast, Veteran Formula One Team Principal, Championing Youth empowerment.”