Trending / Sleeping lynx gets woken up by house cat. Clip is too amusing to miss
trending

Sleeping lynx gets woken up by house cat. Clip is too amusing to miss

“Hello mini me!” joked a Reddit user while voicing the probable thoughts of the lynx.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 08:43 AM IST
The image shows the house cat waking up the lynx.(Reddit)

In an amusing encounter, a lynx that was sleeping on the porch of a house was woken up with a surprise. The old video, reshared on the subreddit ‘aww’ has again grabbed the attention of netizens and prompted some hilarious responses about the situation. The delightful clip may leave you laughing too.

The video starts with the shot of a lynx sleeping on the porch of a house. A few moments into the clip, a house cat appears on the other side of the glass door and taps on it to wake up the big cat. The lynx wakes up, but with a surprised look on its face after seeing the cat.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some five hours ago, the video has garnered over 7,500 upvotes and several reactions. People were amused with the reaction between the two members of the cat family. Many portrayed the interaction as a hilarious encounter between relatives. Others simply shared how funny the whole clip is.

“The lynx looks like it recognizes the cat, but not enough to remember where. Kinda like a distant relative,” wrote a Reddit user. “Hello mini me!” joked another while voicing the probable thoughts of the lynx.

“Oh hey bro,” commented a third.

Did this encounter leave you with a smile too?

Topics
animal video reddit
