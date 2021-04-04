Home / Trending / Sleepy baby koala cuddles with mama in adorable clip. 'Aww's guaranteed
trending

Sleepy baby koala cuddles with mama in adorable clip. 'Aww's guaranteed

﻿The clip starts with a shot of the mama koala clutching her baby on her lap.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 09:39 PM IST
The image shows the baby koala and its mother,(Twitter/@susantananda3)

Koalas are one of those animals that can easily make one smile. One such video featuring an adorable duo of this cute and cuddly species has now received much love from netizens. Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the video is an instant mood-lifter.

The clip starts with a shot of the mama koala clutching her baby on her lap. As the video goes on and the baby koala snuggles in its mother’s lap, the mom also pulls the baby closer and prepares to take a nap. “Easter is symbol of hope, renewal, and new life,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chocolate-makers dig through social-media data to boost Easter sales

Delhi shop sells gold paan worth 600, video prompts mixed reactions

David Warner and Rohit Sharma’s Insta conversation sparks laughter

‘Like mother, like son’: Panda mom accompanies cub for a climb. Watch cute video

Shared on April 4, the clip has garnered over 4,800 views. People found the koala duo to be extremely adorable. Many shared heart emojis for the sweet clip.

What are your thoughts on this cute video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
baby koala
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP