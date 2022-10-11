Sloth bear climbs up a winding staircase to eat honey from a beehive. Watch

It is no secret that bears love eating honey. Every now and then people also see posts on the Internet that show the animals raiding beehives to get the delicious treat. One such video has recently created a buzz online as it shows a sloth bear climbing a high and winding staircase to reach a beehive to get its paws on the delicious liquid.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on his Twitter handle. “Sloth bears scaling steps for bee hives shows the tenacity and determination of the animal for their favourite food,” he also wrote as the post’s caption.

The clip shows the animal slowly and carefully climbing the stairs to reach a beehive hanging from beneath one of the stairs. The video may remind you of Winnie the Pooh.

Take a look at the video to see how he reaches the hive to eat the honey:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 27,000 views and counting. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. “Imagine if you are at the top when the bear upsets the bees. You still gotta come down past there,” joked a Twitter user. “Appears to be a forest watch tower,” posted another. “Winnie the Pooh bear,” expressed a third. “Interesting,” wrote a fourth.