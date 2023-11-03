Sloth fearlessly walks past giant anaconda, netizens shocked by its bravery

There are several animal videos that leave us stunned. Whether it is a video of a lion hunting its prey or an eerie-looking sea devil, these clips often leave many shocked. Now, a video that has left people both amazed and speechless shows a sloth bravely crossing a giant anaconda. Yes, you read that right. (Also Read: Terrifying looking 'sea devil' from Galapagos Islands will send shivers down your spine)

Snapshot of the sloth crossing the snake.

The video was shared on X by the handle @AMAZlNGNATURE. It shows a sloth and an anaconda in a jungle. As the anaconda is slithering away, a sloth comes close to it and fearlessly climbs on the snake to go on its path. The snake, at first seems stunned and then backs off, as if trying to give way to the sloth.

Watch the video of the anaconda and the snake here:

This video was shared on November 2. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over 11 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "The snake was not hungry, lucky sloth.

Sloth has poor vision, slow recognition, and a lack of experience on the ground. Am I correct?"

A second said, "The anaconda wondering if the sloth can’t see who the boss is around here."

A third shared, "The anaconda be like, 'You aren't even scared.'"

"If Sloths moved fast, they would be one of the scariest animals on the planet," commented another.

