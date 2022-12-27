Smriti Irani's post on aging has caught the attention of many. Here's why

The Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani recently shared a post about aging, and her words have struck a chord with many. In a picture that she shared on her official Instagram, you can see her wearing a kurta with a shawl and mask. In the post's caption, the Union Minister wrote, "You know you are getting old when running errands is preferred over hobnobbing with the holiday hailers #lifeofawife."

Take a look at the post below:

This video was shared just a few hours back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by more than 30,000 times. Many people have also commented on the photo and were amazed with her simplicity.

Read some of the comments here:

Indian television producer Ekta Kapoor also commented and wrote, "My friend is looking pretty with a mask. One person in the Instagram comments said, "I wish I could have a pinch of you from God. You are an example of how a woman should carry herself." Another person said, "You are not that old ma'am. Age is just a number. " "You're more than you're comfortable with... I'm looking forward to '23!" said a fourth.