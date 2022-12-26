‘Felt blessed’: Harsh Goenka tweets unseen pic with Mother Teresa on Christmas

Being an avid Twitter user, Harsh Goenka often takes to the platform to post intriguing and insightful content. Alongside various shares, he also tweets throwback pictures that give his followers a peek into his life. The industrialist recently shared a throwback photo of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event. And he did it again and shared a never-seen-before picture with Mother Teresa on the occasion of Christmas. In the picture, Harsh Goenka can be seen standing next to Mother Teresa. Though Goenka shared that he ‘felt blessed’ in the caption, he hadn’t mentioned when or where the picture was taken.

“When she touched my hand, a wave of calm and kindness swept through my entire being. Felt blessed!” wrote Harsh Goenka while sharing a picture of himself with Mother Teresa. He also posted a folded hand emoticon with the caption.

Take a look at his tweet below:

When she touched my hand, a wave of calm and kindness swept through my entire being. Felt blessed 🙏! pic.twitter.com/7js97rwNOx — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 25, 2022

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has raked up nearly 2,500 likes and 90,000 views. The share has also received a wave of responses and several retweets.

Here's how Twitter users reacted to the unseen picture:

“She was so charismatic. Was fortunate to meet her. To see her portrait in a church in Rome was a proud feeling,” wrote an individual. “Agree, love was Oozing from her whenever I met her. We were blessed that she was on our advisory board,” shared another. “I think this is one of the best/valuable picture you have in your collection. You are the luckiest person. In my list, the top two humans are Mother Teresa and APJ,” expressed a third. “You are fortunate enough to have not only met her but had an opportunity to have felt her blessings,” commented a fourth.

