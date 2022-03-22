Smriti Irani and Anand Mahindra praise Pradeep Mehra after his running video goes viral

A video showcasing filmmaker Vinod Kapri’s interaction with a 19-year-old teen has gone widely viral online. The video shows how he refused to take lift from Kapri while running on the road at midnight as a part of his preparation to get into the Army. Named Pradeep Mehra, he grabbed people’s attention and won their hearts with his sheer grit and determination. His video has also prompted laudatory comments from union minister Smriti Irani and business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

The video, taken from inside a car the captures the running teen, showcases Mehra sharing snippets from his life with Kapri. He shares how he is from Uttarakhand and presently stays with his brother. He explains that he runs at midnight after work on his way home to keep up with his preparations.

Both Smriti Irani and Anand Mahindra posted the now-viral video and showered him with praise and love in their captions.

“As a parent you are always on the lookout for examples your kids can learn from, values they can imbibe, life lessons that leave a lasting impression. They say heroes come with feet of clay … but some heroes hit the ground running ... they inspire as they aspire ... Pradeep … a hero … hopeful for a place in the Indian Army now firmly placed in the heart of millions of Indians... an inspiration…#proud#blessings,” Irani wrote in her Instagram post.

Take a look at her post:

Since being posted 15 hours ago, the post has gathered more than 1.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated various comments.

“This is amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Can feel the passion in his words to fulfill his dreams, Hope he will be able to join the Army, Salute,” posted another.

Mahindra took to Twitter to share his post a day ago. “This is indeed inspiring. But you know what my #MondayMotivation is? The fact that he is so independent & refuses the offer of a ride. He doesn’t need help. He is Aatmanirbhar!” he shared.

What are your thoughts on the posts shared by Smriti Irani and Anand Mahindra?