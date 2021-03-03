Smriti Irani’s fun take on ‘Tauda kutta Tommy’ trend with pet dog may make you laugh

Union Minister Smriti Irani is known for sharing posts on her Instagram profile that are laced with wit and humour. Her recent post about her pet dog is no different. The share has gathered much love from netizens and may make you chuckle too.

“When sadda kutta is not ‘Tommy’ but Sheru,” reads the fun caption alongside a picture of Irani with her pet dog Sheru. The caption is a hilarious twist on a line said by Shehnaaz Gill on Bigg Boss 13 which was later turned into into a peppy track by Yashraj Mukhate.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on March 2, the post has garnered over 66,700 likes and several comments. While some expressed their appreciation for Irani’s sense of humour, others showered their love for the adorable Sheru.

“Such a beauty,” wrote an Instagram user. “Sheru is adorable. Love the picture,” commented another. “Hilarious caption and adorable dog. So cute,” said a third.

What do you think of this post?