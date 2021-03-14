Home / Trending / Smriti Irani’s homework-related post with witty caption wins people
Smriti Irani’s homework-related post with witty caption wins people

Smriti Irani's post prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Union minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share this picture.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)

Union Minster Smriti Irani’s posts on Instagram often make people smile and giggle. From sharing posts on viral memes to relatable posts on Monday blues, her funny posts often win people over. Her recent homework-related post, shared with a witty caption is no different. It’s such which may leave you chuckling.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture which shows her working while sitting inside a vehicle. “Kaun kehta hai homework sirf school mein hota hai [Who says homework is only for school],” reads the first line of her post. The next few lines in the post get hilarious.

Check out the post to see what she wrote:

Since being shared a little over 15 hours ago, the post has gathered nearly 54,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people, including actor Sonu Sood. While replying, he wrote, “Padhega India, tabhi to badhega India [India will grow when people get educated].”

There were many who appreciated Irani’s post and also wrote how her shares often make them chuckle. Just like this individual who shared, “You are absolutely right, every work needs preparation. I like your attitude of getting into the things and working accordingly ...You also have a good sense of humour.”

“Highly admire your oratory skills. More power to you. Keep shining,” said another. “You are so witty,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on Smriti Irani’s share?

