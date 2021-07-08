Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Smriti Irani shares animated video to convey strong message on female education
Smriti Irani shares animated video to convey strong message on female education

“Give your daughters wings to fly,” Smriti Irani wrote while sharing the animated video on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 01:16 PM IST
A still from the animated video shared by Smriti Irani.(Instagram/@@bohrasisters)

If you are someone who follows Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Instagram, you may be aware of the different posts she often shares. From inspiring to funny, her shares are of different tastes. Just like her latest post which talks about the importance of female education. In her post, Irani conveyed the message of #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao through an adorable animated video. The clip has now gone viral.

“Give your daughters wings to fly,” she wrote while sharing the video. The minister also tagged the creators of the video who goes by the name Bohra Sisters on Instagram.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has gathered nearly 2.5 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also received tons of appreciative comments.

“This is so nice and so important,” wrote TV host and anchor Maniesh Paul. “Beautiful,” shared comedian Gaurav Gera. Actor Divya Seth Shah shared “Love the imagery and the relevance.” Many posted heart emoticons to express their reactions to the video.

What are your thoughts on Smriti Irani’s post?

