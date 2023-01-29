Smriti Irani shares emotional video of kids singing Que Sera Sera, it will leave you teary-eyed

Have you ever seen those videos that are so emotional that they leave you teary-eyed? A part of one such clip was recently posted by Smriti Irani as her Instagram Story. The video shows a group of children singing Doris Day’s iconic song Que Sera Sera. She re-posted the video from an Instagram user Dayat Piliang who posted it a few days ago.

The video is actually a part of an advertisement by Thai Life Insurance and was released back in 2009. The video opens to show a group of children dressed in blue singing the song. The storyline takes a heartening turn when the video reveals that among the children some are wheelchair-bound and a few are also suffering from impairments. However, the children appear happy and sing the song beautifully. That is the part which makes the video even more emotional to watch.

Here’s what Smriti Irani shared on her Instagram Story:

Smriti Irani posted the video of kids singing Que Sera Sera on Instagram. (Screengrab)

Take a look at the clip that was re-shared by Smriti Irani:

“This is heartwarming and sad at the same time. May these kids always be happy,” wrote an Instagram user. “Whatever will be, will be,” posted another. “This made my day,” commented a third.

In case you’re wondering about the full ad, take a look:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip leave you feeling emotional too?