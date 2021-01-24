Smriti Irani shares pic with daughters on Instagram for National Girl Child Day. Caption may make you swoon

Union minister Smriti Irani shared an incredibly heartfelt post about her daughters on Instagram for National Girl Child Day. Seeing the sweet share, which encompasses a picture of Irani and her children and a touching caption, may leave you with a subtle smile on your face.

Irani shared this image on her official Instagram account on January 24. The caption shared alongside the post reads, "You hold them through the wonder years, and they nourish you with their love for the rest of your life... through tough times and celebrations I’ve seen them flourish... God’s gift to me, my pride... my daughters @shanelleirani @zoish_irani".

"On National Girl Child day celebrate every daughter... she battles on many fronts silently edging towards success, she loves unconditionally, and she demands nothing more than our respect... if you have such a priceless joy you are privileged to call a daughter, be it even your daughter in law, your niece, your friend... share her photograph and why she does you proud, use hashtag #deshkibeti... take pride in the girl child," further states the text.

Check out the entire share here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform merely two hours ago, this post has captured netizens' attention. It currently has over 17,500 likes and has simultaneously amassed many appreciative comments. These numbers are quickly rising.

Here's how Instagram users reacted to the share. One person said, "Lovely".

Another individual wrote, "Stay smiling and shining always". "Beautifully expressed," read one comment under the share.

