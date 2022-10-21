Smriti Irani shares why 'blue paani' left her 'red faced' in hilarious Instagram post

Smriti Irani is an avid Instagram user. Every now and then, she takes to the platform to share different kinds of posts. While some of her shares motivate people, others leave them chuckling. The recent post by her belongs to the latter category and may leave you smiling too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When blue paani leaves you red faced … the water bottles were stuffed into my car .. tulsi will drink tulsi water… paani paani kar diya *DEFINITELY NOT AN ENDORSEMENT*,” she posted along with several facepalming emoticons.

She also shared an image with the post. The picture shows her smiling at the camera with a water bottle in her hand. And, the label shows that the name of the brand is “Tulsi.” Smriti Irani’s character in the daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi had the same name.

Take a look at the post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared about two hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 23,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received tons of comments from people, including a few of her former co-stars from the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Ronit Bose Roy, who played the role of Tulsi’s husband in the show, wrote, “LOL!!!!!!! How cool.” To which, Irani replied with a few more facepalming emojis. “You're so cool,” posted an Instagram user. “Great,” expressed another. Many shared their reactions through heart or laughing out loud emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON