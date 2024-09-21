Snake scare: Passengers panic as massive reptile invades Rishikesh railway station. Watch

Snakes, often regarded as dangerous and unpredictable creatures, can evoke fear and panic in those who encounter them. Their sudden appearance, especially in public places, can quickly lead to chaos, as demonstrated in a video recorded at a railway station. A huge snake caused panic at Rishikesh's Yognagari railway station, prompting passengers to flee,(X/@stirpathi111)

That very scenario unfolded at Rishikesh's Yognagari railway station, where a six-foot-long snake emerged on the platform, causing widespread panic. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing passengers in distress, scrambling for safety as the snake slithered along the platform. Many people abandoned their luggage in their rush to escape, with a few attempting to warn others about the snake.

In the viral video, passengers can be seen in a state of confusion and fear as the snake appeared suddenly from the tracks. The unexpected arrival of the reptile caught everyone off guard, with people running to avoid any potential danger. The platform, once filled with passengers calmly waiting for their trains, quickly descended into chaos.

A snake in the classroom

This incident isn't an isolated one. In another recent viral video, a snake made a startling appearance during a lecture at Amity University in Sector 126, Noida.

The snake, which emerged from an air conditioner duct, interrupted the lecture, creating panic among the students. What started as an ordinary classroom session quickly turned into a chaotic scene, as students abandoned their desks and grabbed their phones to capture the moment.

Just like at the railway station, the unexpected reptilian visitor sent everyone into a frenzy, with the incident being widely shared across social media platforms.

