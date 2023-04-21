Snow leopard cub tries to scare its mama. Watch what happens next

Are you fascinated by wildlife? Well, then, there is no doubt about the fact that your social media feed must be filled with videos, pictures, and facts about animals. Several videos catch our interest, from clips of tigers hunting down their prey to chimpanzees playing with newborn leopard cubs. Now, another video that has gone viral on social media shows a baby snow leopard trying to scare its mama. Cub tries to scare mama snow leopard.(Twitter/@AMAZlNGNATURE )

"Mama snow leopard acting scared when little hunter tries to sneak up on her," wrote the Twitter page @AMAZlNGNATURE as they shared the video. The old clip shows the mama snow leopard and her child in an enclosure. The cub sneakily approaches its mother to scare her. Once it is near her, it makes a leap toward her. Then its mother gets scared and jumps in the air.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared on April 19. Since being shared, it has been viewed over 3.5 million times. The clip also has several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "So adorable they both are." Another person added, "Cats are cats - the size doesn't really matter." A third shared, "How I love to see an interaction between mother felines and their cubs. So cuuuuute!" "Mama cat has some skills! Wish I could jump that high," wrote a fourth.