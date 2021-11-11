Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Snow leopard mother and cub snuggle up as they go to sleep. Watch adorable video

In this video shared on Instagram, the viewers can see the footage from a closed-circuit camera where a mother snow leopard can be seen snuggling her cub when it is time for them to sleep at night.
The little snow leopard cub can be seen snuggling up to its mom at night. (instagram/@thebigcatsanctuaryuk)
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 07:01 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

There are very few things as comforting in this world as snuggling up with your parents when it is bedtime. For right about anyone, this is an adorable moment of bonding between parents and their children.

In this video shared on Instagram by the official account of the Big Cat Sanctuary in the United Kingdom, the viewers can see the footage from a closed-circuit camera where a mother snow leopard can be seen snuggling her cub when it is time for them to sleep at night.

The caption to this video reads, “Laila and her cub getting comfy in bed!” This is followed by an emoji of a cat with hearts in place of its eyes.

Watch the entirely delightful video of the mother and her tiny cub right here:

With more than 21,700 likes and one lakh views since it was shared on November 9, this video has also been reshared on other pages across social media platforms.

“They are so sweet, I'd love to curl up with them too,” commented an Instagram user after watching this wholesome clip of the adorable duo.

Another viewer confessed that she “can’t handle this” when it came to trying to stop herself from aww-ing at this video.

What are your thoughts on this pure, untouched bond between the leopard and her cub?

