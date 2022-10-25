Stunning pics and videos of partial solar eclipse take over Twitter

Solar eclipse 2022: The partial solar eclipse or Surya Grahan that happened on October 25 was the last solar eclipse of this year. A partial solar eclipse occurs when the Moon casts only its outer shadow on Earth as the Moon, the Sun and Earth don't align in a perfect straight line.

Visible from India and many parts of the world, the partial solar eclipse created a buzz amid people. As the celestial event concluded, people took to Twitter to share incredible and stunning pictures and videos of the phenomenon. They also shared their experiences of watching the solar eclipse. A few added how they did so while taking proper precautions. It is not safe to look at the Sun without specialised eye protection, reports Nasa.

This Twitter user wrote, “Can assure you all that I took safety seriously! Used my amazingly stylish solar glasses for my eyes and my phone! Here are all my videos combined into one and sped up also!!”

“Moon-shaped Sun,” posted another Twitter user along with this picture:

“View of the #SolarEclipse2022 from #Hyderabad,” shared yet another Twitter user and posted these images:

Here are a few images of the partial solar eclipse as captured from different Indian cities:

Worldwide the partial solar eclipse was visible from the Middle East, Western Asia, the North Indian Ocean, Europe, and the North Atlantic Ocean. In India, different regions witnessed the incredible phenomenon, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, and Bhopal. The partial solar eclipse was visible for the longest time in Gujarat's Dwarka and shortest in West Bengal’s Kolkata.

