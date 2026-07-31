‘Someone is thriving, someone is surviving’: Hyderabad man reflects on life inside corporate offices

A Hyderabad man’s thoughtful take on life inside corporate offices has resonated with social media users. In a video shared online, he reflected on how glass-fronted office buildings may look identical every evening, but each illuminated window represents a different personal and professional journey.

A Hyderabad man reflected on the hidden stories inside corporate offices, and his thoughtful message resonated online. (Instagram/bagpackbeatss)

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The video was posted on Instagram by Viren through his account BagPackBeats. He recorded the clip while taking a break from work and sitting in his office cafeteria.

‘Behind every light, there’s a different story’

Looking at the lights, glass windows and surrounding corporate buildings, Viren said the sight made him think about the lives unfolding behind them.

“When we look at any corporate building, we all see these glasses, lights, and this office. There’s so much glitter and glam. But, perhaps in this building, on every single desk and every single floor, someone’s life’s a different chapter is represented,” he said.

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He explained that while the building appears unchanged from the outside, the experiences of those working inside it constantly evolve.

“Someone is coming to the office with the excitement of their first day, so someone is signing off from this building for the last time after their last working day. Promotions are being celebrated on one floor, while on some floor, someone is quietly updating their LinkedIn,” he added.

Viren also spoke about the contrasting moments that define corporate life, from receiving appreciation emails and long-awaited job offers to dealing with escalations, financial responsibilities and resignations.

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“Somewhere in the cafeteria, cakes are being cut, and somewhere a resignation letter is being typed,” he said.

A reminder not to judge others

The Hyderabad man noted that offices are places where careers and confidence are built, but they can also be where people experience some of their most difficult moments.

“The building remains the same every day—the same glass, the same lights. But the stories and tales happening inside it change every day,” he said.

He concluded with a reminder to avoid making assumptions about others: “Every glowing window hides a story that the world will never see.”

(Also read: Bengaluru woman compares US and Indian work culture: ‘There, offices empty by 4:30 pm, here meetings go on till 10 pm’)

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The clip was shared with the caption, “Be kind. You never know what story someone is carrying behind their office window.”

Watch the clip here:

Social media users react

The video prompted several appreciative reactions. One user wrote, “What a beautiful perspective. This is such a profound way of looking at something we see every day,” adding that every window may hide “joy, grief, confusion, hope, pressure and dreams”.

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Another commented, “Cheers to everyone who grew behind these glass buildings!” A third user said, “Explained so beautifully,” while another described it as a “Beautiful perspective”.

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)