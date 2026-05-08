‘Sometimes comfort is not enough’: Bengaluru techie on returning to India after 6 years in Germany

A Bengaluru techie has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing why he returned to India despite living in Germany for six years and experiencing a lifestyle many would describe as comfortable and well organised.

A Bengaluru techie said he chose India over Germany despite better work life balance abroad.(Representational image/Unsplash)

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(Also read: Laid-off American techie moves to Germany with family: ‘US seems unaffordable now’)

Taking to X, the man, identified as Tanuj, reflected on his time in Germany and explained that although the country offered clean roads, better work life balance, peaceful surroundings and predictable systems, he still chose to come back to India.

(Also read: Indian nurse in Germany gifts sister iPhone 16 with first salary: ‘My first salary was hers’)

“I lived in Germany for six years. Clean roads, better work life balance, peaceful life and predictable systems, yet I still returned to India. Yes, India has traffic, pollution, noise, chaos, endless crowds and a number of other problems. And I won’t deny that sometimes I still feel like going back. But India also has something that is hard to explain: energy, emotions, family, festivals, spontaneity and a feeling that life is happening around you. Sometimes comfort is not enough. You also want to feel alive,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Post resonated with many users {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Post resonated with many users {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His post quickly gained traction and has garnered more than 146,000 views. Many social media users said his words captured the emotional pull India continues to have for those living abroad. Several others, however, pointed out that the decision to return often depends on personal priorities, family ties and professional circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His post quickly gained traction and has garnered more than 146,000 views. Many social media users said his words captured the emotional pull India continues to have for those living abroad. Several others, however, pointed out that the decision to return often depends on personal priorities, family ties and professional circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

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One user agreed with his sentiment and wrote, “This is exactly what many people realise after living abroad for a few years. Life is peaceful, but sometimes it feels too silent.” Another said, “India may be chaotic, but it has warmth that is difficult to find anywhere else.”

(Also read: Indian woman lands 'dream job' in Germany without speaking German, explains how)

Some users also shared a more practical view of the comparison. One comment read, “It depends on the stage of life. For some people, Germany offers stability, while for others, India offers belonging.” Another user wrote, “There is no perfect place. Every country comes with its own benefits and compromises.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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