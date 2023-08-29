Son gifts mom dolls that she wanted as a kid

A video of a woman’s reaction to her birthday present from her son has left people emotional. The woman received several dolls from her son - the ones she always wanted as a kid.

The image shows the mom looking at a few dolls that she received from her son as her birthday gift. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

The video was posted on the Instagram page GoodNews Movement along with a sweet caption. “Healing the inner child: She had dreamed of owning these dolls since she was a child. For her birthday, her son fulfilled that dream,” it reads.

The video opens to show the woman picking her dolls one by one and gently lining them on a table. It is emotional to see how tears roll down her eyes while opening her gifts.

Take a look at this video of the mom’s reaction to her son’s gift:

The video was shared about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 7.3 lakh views and counting. Additionally, the share has also received more than 37,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this heartwarming video?

“I love watching an inner child heal. The way she lined them up and patted each one. Lovely,” posted an Instagram user. “We’re all just big kids,” shared another. “Forget tissues, give a towel. Well done, son, well done,” expressed a third. “So thoughtful,” commented a fourth.

“This reminds me of my grandma. She never had toys as a child and as an adult she loved stuffed animals. I sent her a rally monkey and she held him whenever she watched baseball,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons. What are your thoughts on this video? Did the clip leave you emotional?

