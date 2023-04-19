Son surprises dad with tickets for his home country. Watch his reaction

There are many heartwarming videos on the Internet that have the power to bring happy tears to our eyes and melt our hearts into a puddle. One such video is of a father’s priceless reaction when his son surprised him with tickets to his home country, which he hadn’t visited in three decades. The thoughtful gesture by the son towards his father is truly touching and showcases the power of family love and connection.

The image, taken from the viral video, shows a father’s reaction after his son surprises him with flight tickets for his home country. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

“@_eli.fernandez writes: Was able to fulfill a childhood dream and gift my dad tickets back to his home country El Salvador, he left over 40 years ago fleeing war with his family. Came to Australia at 25 years old. I am now 27 years old and was able to give him this small repayment for his sacrifices. God is great. Now Australia to El Salvador,” reads the caption of the video shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement. It was originally posted by Instagram user Eli Fernandez.

The video opens to show Fernandez handing an envelope to his father and saying, “So dad, this is a gift for you. I’ve worked very hard to give you this. I hope you like it. I owe you a lot, so this is a small repayment from our efforts.” As the video progresses, the father opens the envelope and discovers plane tickets for his home country. Overwhelmed with emotion, he breaks down in tears of joy and hugs his son tightly.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the video has raked up more than 3.1 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Literally brought tears to my eyes. This is so wonderful,” posted an individual. Another added, “This made me cry hard, I can only imagine the silent pain the dad had been going through all that time…not seeing home, being away from his world…there is a lot of unspoken dialogue that is happening here that if you know you know...Felicidades! He is a good son.” “My Mom escaped that war. I’m so happy for him!! This is beautiful!” shared a third. A fourth expressed, “This is so beautiful. I’m so happy for them both. What a beautiful way to honor his hard work.”

