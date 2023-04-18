100-year-old man gives timeless advice for a fulfilling life. Watch viral video

Elderly people have a wealth of life experience and wisdom that can be incredibly valuable to younger generations. They have lived through historical events, cultural changes, and personal challenges that have shaped their perspectives on life. And if you are having a rough day, leave everything you are doing and listen to this centenarian’s priceless advice on life. Shared on Instagram, the video features a 100-year-old man sharing valuable life lessons. Not only will it ward off your stress, but it may also help you navigate life’s challenges with greater ease and grace. The image shows a 100-year-old man sharing valuable advice. (Instagram/@futureproof_luke)

“A candid advice. Good Morning from my end,” reads the caption of the video shared by Instagram user Luke Scott III. The video shows a centenarian passing down valuable advice to viewers. He poetically says, “Go outside. Be with nature. Breathe the fresh air and be kind to your neighbour. The mind can go crazy just staring at your ‘magic mirror’ (cellphone). A simple walk outside and all the clouds will clear.” Towards the end, he wishes health to the viewers and signs off.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on February 13, the video has accumulated over 2.6 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many even took to the post’s comments section to express their gratitude and appreciation for the valuable insights shared in the video.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“God bless you, uncle Jack. Thanks for sharing your experience and advice!!! Stay strong and wish you many more years of health with happiness to come,” posted an individual. Another added, “Bless you, Uncle Jack. Your words are really true.” “No truer words said, Uncle Jack, God bless you,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “Thank you. I already am taking that advice and reeling in the reward.” “Nothing but all the love for you, Jack uncle,” expressed a fifth.

