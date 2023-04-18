Home / Trending / 100-year-old man gives timeless advice for a fulfilling life. Watch viral video

100-year-old man gives timeless advice for a fulfilling life. Watch viral video

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 18, 2023 03:20 PM IST

The viral video shared on Instagram captures an elderly man giving valuable advice on life.

Elderly people have a wealth of life experience and wisdom that can be incredibly valuable to younger generations. They have lived through historical events, cultural changes, and personal challenges that have shaped their perspectives on life. And if you are having a rough day, leave everything you are doing and listen to this centenarian’s priceless advice on life. Shared on Instagram, the video features a 100-year-old man sharing valuable life lessons. Not only will it ward off your stress, but it may also help you navigate life’s challenges with greater ease and grace.

The image shows a 100-year-old man sharing valuable advice. (Instagram/@futureproof_luke)
The image shows a 100-year-old man sharing valuable advice. (Instagram/@futureproof_luke)

Also Read: Meet the man walking 21,000 km to promote blood donation

“A candid advice. Good Morning from my end,” reads the caption of the video shared by Instagram user Luke Scott III. The video shows a centenarian passing down valuable advice to viewers. He poetically says, “Go outside. Be with nature. Breathe the fresh air and be kind to your neighbour. The mind can go crazy just staring at your ‘magic mirror’ (cellphone). A simple walk outside and all the clouds will clear.” Towards the end, he wishes health to the viewers and signs off.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on February 13, the video has accumulated over 2.6 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many even took to the post’s comments section to express their gratitude and appreciation for the valuable insights shared in the video.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“God bless you, uncle Jack. Thanks for sharing your experience and advice!!! Stay strong and wish you many more years of health with happiness to come,” posted an individual. Another added, “Bless you, Uncle Jack. Your words are really true.” “No truer words said, Uncle Jack, God bless you,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “Thank you. I already am taking that advice and reeling in the reward.” “Nothing but all the love for you, Jack uncle,” expressed a fifth.

Also Read: Man’s academic achievements on dating profile sparks chatter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral viral video
its viral viral video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out