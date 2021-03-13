Home / Trending / Sonakshi Sinha showcases love for animals in this cute Instagram post
trending

Sonakshi Sinha showcases love for animals in this cute Instagram post

"Just horsing around!" Sonakshi Sinha wrote while sharing the Insta post.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:22 AM IST
Sonakshi Sinha often takes to Instagram to share all sorts of posts.(Instagram/@aslisona)

Channelling her love for animals, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on Friday shared a heart-warming picture as she showered love on horses.

The 'Holiday' star took to Instagram and treated fans to an all-smiles picture as she spent some time caring for her horses.

In the picture, Sonakshi is seen in an open space where she is seen smiling as she caresses the face of a horse and gleefully cherishes the moment. In the backdrop, one can catch a glimpse of another black horse and a couple of horses on the ground.

Sporting a black Kurta, and a pair of faded types of denim, the 'Kalank' star donned a casual look. Taking to the captions, Sonakshi wrote, "Just horsing around!"

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Philadelphia to dim lights to make it safer for migratory birds in flight

Buzz Lightyear left on plane goes on an amazing journey to reunite with its 'And

Ballerina in Russia dances on ice to save bay

Digital collage by an artist named Beeple auctions for nearly $70 million

Celebrity followers, including Sidharth Malhotra and more than 1.2 lakh fans, liked the post on the photo-sharing platform, while many chimed into the comments section and left clapping and heart emoticons in appreciation to the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi is set to make a digital debut with ace filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on Amazon Prime.

The 33-year-old will also be seen playing the role of brave social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in the upcoming Indian Hindi-language war drama action film 'Bhuj: The pride of India', directed, co-produced, and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

She had also announced her character Bulbul from her upcoming Netflix film titled 'BulbulTarang' a few days ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonakshi sinha instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP