Songs of Comfort: Cellist performs in solidarity with India amid Covid crisis

People loved the soothing music played by Yo-Yo Ma and showered the comments section with appreciative comments
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 07:10 PM IST
The image shows Yo-Yo Ma playing the cello.(Twitter/@Yo Yo Ma)

Celebrated American cellist Yo-Yo Ma recently shared a soulful piece in solidarity with the Covid situation in India. Ma’s melodious piece aptly proves the notion that music has an amazing healing power. Shared on Twitter, the clip has struck the right chord in netizens’ hearts and gathered much love and praise along with gratitude from tweeple.

“For India. Sarabande from Bach's Suite for Solo Cello No. 4. #songsofcomfort,” details the caption shared alongside the clip. The recording shows Ma playing the cello in a moving tune.

Shared on May 4, the clip has garnered over 1.3 lakh views and still counting. People loved the soothing music and showered the comments section with appreciative comments. Many thanked the artist for sharing such a thoughtful piece for the citizens of the country.

