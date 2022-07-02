Sonu Sood gifts cycle to young girl to help her go to school, netizens heart it

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood often lends a helping hand to those in need. Just like the kind gesture that this Twitter post captures. And the actor's recent philanthropic work is winning hearts online.

An individual named Vikash Kumar Gupta thanked Sonu Sood and shared how the actor has helped a young girl named Nilajana. "I do better than anyone; does it matter? I do better to someone; it matters a lot!" reads a part of the caption when translated from Hindi. He also posted a picture of the girl with her new bicycle.

"Nilanjana is very happy. The price of this happiness is priceless, because Sonu sir helped Nilanjana by giving her a cycle to go to school. Thank you," he added while tagging Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood quoted the tweet and replied to the post in Hindi. When translated, his tweet reads, "Someday, I will accompany Nilanjana to school on her cycle."

Take a look at the tweets below:

Since being shared a day ago, Sonu Sood's reply has accumulated over 4,600 likes and nearly 300 retweets. People have also praised the actor in the comments section.

"You are great. Lots of love sir," posted a Twitter user. "To bring smile on the face of the child is a golden moment, and Sonu Sood is bringing it to many children. You are great brother. Respect," shared another. "Sir, we have only one heart, how many times will you win our hearts. A big salute to you sir," commented a third.

