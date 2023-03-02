Sonu Sood meets Bihar man who wowed him with his voice, sings Dil De Diya Hai for the actor

If you are a regular user of social media, you may be aware of the various videos that show people sharing their renditions of different hit songs. Recently, a man named Amarjeet Jaikar took social media by storm after a video of him singing the song Dil De Diya Hai went viral. The video also captured the attention of Sonu Sood who spoke with the singer and invited him to sing for his upcoming film Fateh. The duo recently met in Mumbai and a video of their meeting is creating headlines. The wonderful video shows Jaikar sitting beside Sonu Sood and singing for the actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaikar posted the video and expressed his gratitude. The video shows him singing the song Dil De Diya Hai in a soulful voice.

Take a look at the clip:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has received more than 6,600 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Good voice,” posted a Twitter user. “Wow,” commented another. “Good luck,” wished a third. “Talent,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video with heart emoticons.