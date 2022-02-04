Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sonu Sood steps in as Rannvijay Singha quits Roadies. Twitter reacts

There are some who posted memes to react to the news of Rannvijay Singha quitting Roadies and Sonu Sood joining the show.
Meme posted by a Twitter user about Sonu Sood and Rannvijay Singha's involvement in the show Roadies.(Twitter/@anmol_banga)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 07:33 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The mention of Roadies is incomplete with talking about Actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha. He has been a part of the show for the past 18 years. However, in 2022, he is terminating his long association with the show. Also, according to an exclusive report by HT, Sonu Sood is stepping in to take his place. Now, people are taking to social media – especially Twitter – to share their reactions to this change. Some are also sharing hilarious memes showcase their reactions.

We have collected some of the tweets that people are sharing on Twitter. Take a look at them below:

Some have joked that Sood will personally drop the contestants home. It is a lighthearted reference to his philanthropic work during the lockdown.

Take a look at the other memes people posted:

Then there are posts in which people are sharing how much they will miss Rannvijay:

Which of the memes connected with you or left you laughing out loud?

sonu sood rannvijay singha twitter memes
