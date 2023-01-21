Soothing ‘music of forest’ leaves people mesmerised. Video will wow you too

There is something absolutely soothing about sitting in silence while visiting mountains or jungles to listen to the beautiful melody of nature. A video showing such a moment was recently posted online and it is winning people’s hearts. The video that captures the “music of forest” is absolutely amazing to listen to.

The video was posted by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. The clip opens to show a jungle covered by a thin sheet of fog. In the video, a few elephants are also seen roaming around. And, the sounds heard in the background make the video intriguing to watch.

We won’t spoil the fun by giving away too much, so take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 34,000 views and counting. Additionally, the video has received nearly 1,600 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video:

“Melodious,” shared a Twitter user. “I hear the calls,” posted another. “Amazing,” commented a third. “Soothing and soulful music,” expressed a fourth. “Sounds of our forests are mesmerising!!” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video?