Sourav Joshi’s 4.8 crore car collection: From Mercedes G-Wagon to Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Indian vlogger Sourav Joshi recently found himself at the centre of a social media storm after claiming that E20 petrol had caused the mileage of his Mercedes SUV to plunge dramatically. The claim prompted Mercedes-Benz India to issue a public clarification stating that all its BS VI petrol vehicles are compatible with E20 fuel, after which Joshi said the problem was actually due to an "engine issue" and not the fuel.

A look at Sourav Joshi's impressive car collection

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The episode once again put the spotlight on Joshi's love for luxury automobiles. India's most-followed daily vlogger, with more than 41.3 million YouTube subscribers, regularly features his cars in videos documenting his family life, road trips, and adventures. From high-end SUVs to supercars, here's a look at Sourav Joshi's impressive car collection.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

The Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC is a luxury SUV and the vehicle at the centre of the E20 row. In a video shared around one year ago, Joshi, 26, had revealed that the car cost him ₹83 lakh.

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Mahindra Thar

{{^usCountry}} A red-coloured Mahindra Thar is the second car in Sourav Joshi’s fleet. In the video, the vlogger revealed that the car has been used for several adventures and offroading — and therefore shows signs of wear and tear. The petrol variant cost Joshi ₹20 lakh. Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A red-coloured Mahindra Thar is the second car in Sourav Joshi’s fleet. In the video, the vlogger revealed that the car has been used for several adventures and offroading — and therefore shows signs of wear and tear. The petrol variant cost Joshi ₹20 lakh. Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon {{/usCountry}}

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The largest car in Sourav Joshi’s collection is also his most expensive. The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon electric cost him ₹3.2 crore. In a review posted in 2025, he called it a great driving experience and his “favourite car”.

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Toyota Fortuner Legender

Despite owning a G-Wagon, Joshi calls his Fortuner one of the most reliable cars. “I prefer this car for driving in the mountains,” he revealed. He advised his followers to buy the Toyota Fortuner if they want a reliable and tough vehicle. Joshi revealed that he bought the SUV for ₹50 lakh.

Maruti-Suzuki Baleno

Finally, a Maruti-Suzuki Baleno rounds up Joshi’s fleet. He calls it his most-used car and one that is great for city driving. “I would not recommend this for highways,” Joshi said. The Baleno top model cost Joshi ₹11 lakh.

In total, the car collection cost Sourav Joshi a whopping ₹4.84 crore. He also owned a Porsche earlier.

(Also read: Mercedes-Benz India issues E20 advisory after Sourav Joshi's mileage drop claims)

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