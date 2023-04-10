South Korean groom dances to Punjabi boli in his baraat. Watch

Indian weddings include several rituals and functions that are extremely fun to witness and participate in. Most people find it difficult to resist shaking a leg to the thundering beats of the dhol, especially during the baraat ceremony. In fact, several videos of people dancing during baraat also go viral on social media. Now, another such clip that has taken the Internet by storm shows a South Korean groom grooving to Punjabi boli.

South Korean groom dances to Punjabi boli.

Indian bride Shivangi and the South Korean groom Jimin shared several heartening wedding-related posts on their Instagram page @currynkimchi. In one video, Jimin can be seen on a horse donning a traditional sherwani while a man sings the Punjabi boli- baari barsi khatan gya si. After the boli was over, Jimin was seen grooving to the dhol beats and enjoying with the people around him.

"Jimin oppa just knew he had to dance after it! Wish I could attend my baraat too. Boli partner @amannoberoi shukria char chand lagane ko!" wrote @currynkimchi as they shared the video.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared almost a week ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 4.8 million times, and the number is only increasing. Many have even commented on the video.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Awww, so sweet, awesome." A second added, "So sweet. God bless you both." "Really, you guys are so cute, I love it," posted a third. A fourth shared, "Very cute!"

