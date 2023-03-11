Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad dance to dhol beats with her mom ahead of wedding; actor shares their hashtag

Swara Bhasker has shared a glimpse of how her wedding celebrations have begun with the arrival of guests. They danced to the dhol beats and even Swara and her mom joined them for a moment as they kickstarted the festivities. The actor is all set to celebrate her wedding with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad in Delhi, after registering their marriage last month. Also read: Swara Bhasker's wedding invite includes 'Hum Kaagaz Nahi Dikhaege' slogan and more

Filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari, who directed Swara in Sheer Qorma, shared a video on Twitter from Swara's home. He captioned it, "And the celebrations begin for @ReallySwara & @FahadZirarAhmad shaadi! And the official wedding hashtag is #SwaadAnusaar." The video shows Swara in a green sharara, grooving to the dhol beats while sitting on a chair. Fahad is seen grooving along with other guests before he sits down along with her. Two dhol players are seen raising the mood at her home as guests arrive for the celebrations.

Swara also shared videos where her mom is seen shaking a leg with a guest. In another video, her mom is seen standing at a distance with her hands on her ears as dhol players beat the dhol inside the house.

On Friday, Swara had shared a selfie in which she was seen with a face pack. She captioned it, “Bridal much?” She also shared a selfie of her and Fahad and revealed that their wedding hashtag is #SwaadAnusaar.

Swara Bhasker shared more glimpses from wedding prep.

Swara and Fahad's wedding celebrations will begin with a mehendi ceremony, a sundowner and a sangeet ceremony. An afternoon will be dedicated to Carnatic music and there will also be a qawwali session. The couple will throw a wedding reception in Delhi on March 16.

Swara gave a surprise to her fans last month when she announced her wedding with Fahad Ahmad on social media. She shared a video montage in which she dropped hints about how she fell in love with him on the sidelines of a rally. She captioned it, "Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

