Swara Bhasker's wedding invite includes 'Hum Kaagaz Nahi Dikhaege' slogan and more. Check it out here

Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad are all set to tie the knot this month and their wedding invite is just as special as the way they met. A wedding invite designer has shared a closer look at the quirky wedding invite which illustrated just how Swara and Fahad's love story kicked off. (Also read: Swara Bhasker wore mom's saree and jewellery, grooved to dhol beats with Fahad Ahmad as they registered marriage)

The card shows a bride in red lehenga and a groom in beige sherwani, looking from their window at a protest. People are raising banners of ‘hum sab ek hain (we are one), ’hum kaagaz nahi dikhaege (we won't show our papers, which was used during the CAA protests) and ‘love is the greatest revolution’. The caption with the post read: “We had the opportunity to work on the wedding invite for the fearless and fabulous @reallyswara and @fahadzirarahmad.”

It added, “Swara and Fahad wanted the invite to capture how they met and fell for each other during a citizen protest, their memories of Mumbai and Marine Drive, their abiding love for the movies, and of course, for their beautiful cat, Ghalib.”

Followers of the page loved the card design. “This is so awesome ..like wow ...fearless, powerful at the same time...love,” wrote one in the comments section. “You guys did an amazing job! Thank you So much,” commented another.

Swara Bhasker announced that she had registered her marriage with politician Fahad Ahmad last month. She will have more traditional wedding ceremonies in March. Sharing the news last month, Swara posted on her social media accounts and also tagged Ahmad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.

"Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!" she captioned a video featuring her husband. Swara met Fahad during a protest.

Retweeting the 34-year-old actor's post, Ahmad, 31, wrote: "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara."