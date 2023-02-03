South Korean woman tries Pulse candy, shares her amusing reaction. Watch

Several toffees and candies have been childhood favourites of many. From the khatta aam papad to orange bites, we remember buying these candies from the local shops and enjoying them with our friends. Among these, Pulse candy is enjoyed by many. The sweet taste from the outside and the tangy filling of this candy made our mouths burst with flavour. Recently, a South Korean woman tried Pulse candy after hearing about its popularity. She recorded and shared her amusing experience on social media.

In a video uploaded by @mhyochi.png you can see her trying the Pulse candy. The woman first informs her audience about the candy and then takes a bite. At first, she says it's sweet and sour. But later, when the candy's filling bursts into her mouth, she gives an amusing reaction.

In the post's caption, the woman wrote, "Indian candy makes me cry. Who recommended this to me."

This video was shared on January 17. Since being uploaded, the video has been liked by 51,000 people and has received several reactions as well.

An individual in the Instagram comments section said, "There used to be a candy called Bomb Blast. Pulse is the great-granddaughter of bomb blast 90s kids will agree with my statement. " A second person wrote, "That's one of the tastiest candies here." A third person said, "There's a certain way to eat it, actually, at first. I hated it as well, but then I figured that you're supposed to keep sucking it so the flavour doesn't come like all at once."

