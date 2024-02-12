 Spanish-Indian model makes heads turn in London with her lehenga. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Spanish-Indian model makes heads turn in London with her lehenga, video goes viral

Spanish-Indian model makes heads turn in London with her lehenga, video goes viral

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 12, 2024 09:50 AM IST

The video shows the model dressed in a pink-coloured lehenga that she matched with heavy jewellery. Her video went viral on Instagram.

Shraddha, a model of Spanish-Indian origin, created a buzz on the Internet after a video of her walking around the streets of London in a lehenga was shared. Her choice of outfit caught the attention of many people. As she walked around different places in London, she recorded people's reactions to her outfit.

Snapshot of the woman in lehenga walking around London. (Instagram/@Shraddha)
Snapshot of the woman in lehenga walking around London. (Instagram/@Shraddha)

The video she shared shows her dressed in a pink-coloured lehenga that she matched with heavy jewellery. The clip opens to show her at the London Underground. As she walks on the train, all eyes are on her. One woman even calls her 'gorgeous'. The next shot in the video shows her on the streets, where people give her stunned reactions. (Also Read: Woman effortlessly doing a somersault in lehenga wows the Internet. Watch)

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on February 1. Since being shared, it has gained close to 44 million views. The share also has more than 2.7 million likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. Several said that they lover her lehenga.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Everyone seeing you thinking, wow what a gorgeous princess!"

A second said, "She looks so beautiful! I love seeing women in beautiful dresses and gowns. So elegant!"

A third added, “The beauty and craftsmanship, the elegance and her styling. Perfect.”

A fourth commented, "The girl with her mouth wide open in wonder would be me if I saw her walk. She would also be an amazing model to shoot with her traditional clothing."

What are your thoughts on this viral video?

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On