Spanish-Indian model makes heads turn in London with her lehenga, video goes viral

Shraddha, a model of Spanish-Indian origin, created a buzz on the Internet after a video of her walking around the streets of London in a lehenga was shared. Her choice of outfit caught the attention of many people. As she walked around different places in London, she recorded people's reactions to her outfit. Snapshot of the woman in lehenga walking around London. (Instagram/@Shraddha)

The video she shared shows her dressed in a pink-coloured lehenga that she matched with heavy jewellery. The clip opens to show her at the London Underground. As she walks on the train, all eyes are on her. One woman even calls her 'gorgeous'. The next shot in the video shows her on the streets, where people give her stunned reactions. (Also Read: Woman effortlessly doing a somersault in lehenga wows the Internet. Watch)

This post was shared on February 1. Since being shared, it has gained close to 44 million views. The share also has more than 2.7 million likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. Several said that they lover her lehenga.

An individual wrote, "Everyone seeing you thinking, wow what a gorgeous princess!"

A second said, "She looks so beautiful! I love seeing women in beautiful dresses and gowns. So elegant!"

A third added, “The beauty and craftsmanship, the elegance and her styling. Perfect.”

A fourth commented, "The girl with her mouth wide open in wonder would be me if I saw her walk. She would also be an amazing model to shoot with her traditional clothing."

