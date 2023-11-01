Woman effortlessly doing a somersault in lehenga wows the Internet. Watch

There are several incredible videos that leave us saying ‘wow’. And now, a video showcasing a woman performing a somersault in a lehenga has left the Internet in awe. The video was shared on Instagram by user Sneha Bakli. Snapshot of the woman doing somersault. (Instagram/@Sneha Bakli)

The clip opens to show a woman donning a heavy lehenga. She can be seen walking on a road. Then, within seconds, she does a somersault with ease in her heavy attire. She even perfectly lands back on her feet and flashes a smile for the camera.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Leaving a little sparkle wherever I go.”

Watch the video of Sneha Bakli here:

This post was shared on October 19. Since being posted, it has close to 14 million views. The share also has more than 1.4 million likes and numerous comments. Many people were stunned by her act.

Check out what people are saying about it here:

An individual wrote, “This is superb!”

A second said, “Wow, how do you this? Any amount of praise is less for you.”

A third shared, “Wow, killing it with expressions. Too much talent.”

“I’m watching this on repeat,” added a fourth.

A fifth commented, “So smooth, I’m speechless.”

Many others unanimously wrote “Wow” in the comments section. Several also reacted using heart and fire emojis.

What are your thoughts on this video?

