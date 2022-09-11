Specially-abled Swiggy delivery agent rides wheelchair to deliver food. Watch heartwarming video

While you sit in the comfort of your home or elsewhere and order food online, there is a delivery executive who braves all odds to get it delivered to you on time. And this is what this heartwarming video captures. The video features a Swiggy delivery executive riding a wheelchair to deliver food.

The clip was shared on Twitter by Swati Maliwal, the chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women. "Of course life is difficult, but we have not learned to accept defeat. I salute this passionate spirit," read the caption posted by Swati Maliwal when translated to English. The video shows a specially-abled Swiggy delivery agent riding a wheelchair to deliver orders. The wheelchair is attached to a motor to make transportation easy for the woman who works for an online food ordering and delivery platform.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted a day ago and has since received over 1.9 lakh views and more than 13,200 likes. The share has even prompted people to express their thoughts in the comments section.

"Check this one also," wrote an individual in the comments section while sharing a video of a specially-abled Zomato delivery agent riding a motorised wheelchair. "Thanks for sharing. I am glad that differently abled people are getting opportunities to be part of the mainstream. Thanks to the new-gen companies like Swiggy and Blinkit for embracing diversity in their workforce. This is a very positive picture for our society," expressed another. "Amazing Zomato and Swiggy for providing employment to disabled people . Greatest gesture !!" posted a third.

