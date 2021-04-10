Home / Trending / Spend a minute to watch this panda cub in a tub. You won’t regret it
Spend a minute to watch this panda cub in a tub. You won’t regret it

“I could watch him do this all day,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
The image shows a giant panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)

Are you someone who loves seeing panda videos? Then you may be aware of a giant panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji who is nothing short of a celebrity on the Internet. In case you are unaware about this little bundle of joy, allow us to explain. Back in August 2019, Smithsonian’s National Zoo welcomed the adorable creature. Since then, the zoo has been sharing clips which showcase different antics of the little one and those clips have won people over. The videos of this little nugget never fail to leave one with a smile. There is a chance that this latest one shared on Instagram will have the same effect on you too. The clip shows Xiao Qi Ji exploring a tub.

Shared by Smithsonian's National Zoo on Instagram, the video is super sweet. Don’t take our words for it, see yourself:

The video, since being posted some 16 hours ago, has already gathered more than 63,000 views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“And mom hiding behind the tree, ahhh the one second alone,” wrote an Instagram user. “I could watch him do this all day,” shared another. Truth be told, so could we. “Is it me or does he just getting cuter and cuter and cuter,” said a third. The little one is definitely getting, well you know, cuter.

What are your thoughts on the video?

