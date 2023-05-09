SpiceJet pilot’s funny announcement on Bangkok-bound flight goes viral. Watch

Flying on an aeroplane can be a routine experience for many, but sometimes the airline staff add excitement to the journey with their witty announcements. Now, a SpiceJet pilot’s funny and poetic announcement on a Bangkok-bound flight has gone viral, and it has left people laughing hard.

SpiceJet pilot Mohit Teotia welcoming the passengers aboard a Bangkok-bound flight. (Instagram/@poeticpilot_)

“I am happy when my passengers are happy,” wrote Mohit Teotia while sharing a video on Instagram. During an in-flight announcement on a Bangkok-bound flight, Teotia humorously advises passengers not to consume paan during the flight as the cabin crew doesn’t have a ‘pik-daan’. We won’t give away anything further to let you enjoy the video.

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared four days ago, the video has garnered over a million views. Additionally, it has also received a flurry of likes and comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“@poeticpilot_ Sir, when are you operating the next flight to Bangkok... I also want to go,” posted an individual. Another added, “@poeticpilot_ you are doing an amazing job . Keep spreading positivity with your humour & sweet smile. God bless you...!” “Sir! You’re always awesome,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “I am feeling very low but this reel of yours made me smile for a moment.”

