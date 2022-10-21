Spine chilling photo of ant's face takes prize at Nikon photo contest, see pic

Eugenijus Kavaliauskas, a photographer from Lithuania, took a prizein a Nikon photography contest for his stunning portrait of an ant's face. Kavaliauskas entered the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition with an image of an ant that had been magnified five times. The image does not resemble what most people would imagine ants to look like. It has sharp, dramatic features thata person couldfind scary. The ant also hascrimson eyes and what appear to be golden fangs.

The image of the ant was shared by Instagram page @Pubity and originally taken by photographer @dantis_net.

Take a look at the photo taken by Eugenijus Kavaliauskas here:

This picture was shared just a few hours ago; since then, it has received more than five lakh likes and several comments. Many people were stunned to see the image. One person in the comments wrote, "No, just imagine if they were the size of a dog. They would be faster and stronger than almost any animal." Another person said, "Thank you for ruining ants. I thought they looked cute. Now I'm terrified." Someone even said, "The fact I can crush that with the tip of my finger just makes you rethink everything." "How something that looks so innocent can be zoomed in to evil," added a fourth.

The Nikon contest honours the craft of microscope photography. The microscopic photos enables individuals to record details that the human eye is unable to see.