'Spirit’ of Mumbai: Video of Mumbaikars drinking in knee-deep water sparks amusement

Heavy rain continued to disrupt normal life in Mumbai on Wednesday – but one video shows how even a red alert can’t interfere with the daily routine of Mumbaikars. Over the last two days, India’s financial capital has witnessed persistent rainfall that has brought life to a standstill. Some local trains were cancelled, while government offices declared a holiday. Private offices were urged to let employees work from home as some neighbourhoods saw severe waterlogging. The Mumbai men set up a table and chairs on a flooded road. (X/@MithilaWaala)

(Also read: ‘Spirit of Mumbai’ jokes resurface as Mercedes gets stuck on waterlogged road)

‘Spirit’ of Mumbai

In the midst of this, one video illustrates the much-revered ‘unbreakable spirit of Mumbai’. Even as waterlogging brought life to a standstill, two men were seen sharing a bottle of alcohol while sitting in knee-deep water.

The video, filmed at an unknown location, apparently within Mumbai, shows how the two men set up a table, chairs and bottles of alcohol with glasses in a flooded road outside a residential building.

It has collected over half a million views on X, along with a ton of amused comments.

“Spirit of Mumbai.. or Mumbaikars with Spirits?” commented one X user, playing on the word ‘spirit’.

“India not for beginners,” another said. One X user named Monica Jasuja added: “Indian adaptability isn’t a skill - it’s survival”.

Many praised the two men for making the best out of a bad situation. “Made their own luxury resort like pool party,” a viewer wrote. “Indians can survive anything with high spirits,” another joked.

(Also read: 'But the party don’t stop’: Pic of people drinking in flooded Press Club in Delhi goes viral)

Rainfall in Mumbai

Mumbai's Santacruz observatory, representative of the western suburbs, recorded 200 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, a day after heavy downpour battered the city, as per the IMD data.

"The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai received 107.4 mm rain, whereas the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs reported 209 mm during the 24-hour period," an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, as per PTI.

(Also read: Boy goes swimming outside Mumbai mall as heavy rainfall turns roads into rivers. Watch)