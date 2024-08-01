'But the party don’t stop’: Pic of people drinking in flooded Press Club in Delhi goes viral

A photograph of the Press Club in Delhi flooded after heavy rain in the city is going viral online. What is most striking about the picture is not the ankle-deep water in the room but the sight of journalists about their business as usual, floods notwithstanding. In Delhi's flooded Press Club, it was business as usual.(X/@bijendrasingh)

The picture from Wednesday shows a table with open bottles of alcohol and snacks. Sitting at the table is a group of men – some busy on their phones, others exchanging greetings. One man has his legs up on a chair to avoid the water. Also in the photograph are Press Club members with their trousers rolled up, wading through the water.

Social media reactions

The picture has received tens of thousands of views on X, where it was shared by journalist Bijendra Singh. It also sparked many wordplays, puns and amused reactions.

“A pool of journos, literally!” wrote X user Shambhavi Pant.

“Press journalists in Delhi are enjoying drinking and eating in this underwater food area which is a rare sight in India,” a person quipped.

“No need for water for their pegs .. just fetch some ice,” another joked.

“Rain or Shine, or severe water logging, but the drinks have to happen. Cheers,” wrote Srini Sitaraman.

Some users called it an example of the “spirit of Delhi”, while others wondered whether the Press Club should be rechristened as the Pool Club of India.

Located in the upscale Lutyens neighbourhood of the national capital, the Press Club is a meeting place for journalists and mediapersons. It is one of several places that saw flooding yesterday amid record rainfall.