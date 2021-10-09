Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Squid Game memes with desi twist leave people chuckling. Seen them yet?
trending

Squid Game memes with desi twist leave people chuckling. Seen them yet?

People are sharing various Squid Game memes with desi twist.
The image shows a scene from Squid Game.(Twitter/@shreeyxeah_)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 07:24 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Unless you have been staying away from the Internet, you have probably seen at least one post related to the South Korean drama Squid Game. People are now obsessing over the survival show aired on Netflix and sharing all sorts of posts – including various kinds of memes. A few are also posting Squid Game memes with desi twist. Chances are the memes will leave you giggling.

Let’s start with this tweet where a user of the platform imagined how the song Akhiyon Se Goli Maare would look if it had a face. There is a possibility, you will agree to their tweet.

The next in the line is a post by Kerala Tourism. It has a banana chips twist:

RELATED STORIES

This post also received a reply from Netflix India and they wrote, “Counter challenge: Carving out an Achappam from the mould.” To which, the tourism department replied with:

Netflix too had something to say to this new picture:

Here are a few other tweets that may leave you giggling?

Have you seen Squid Game? What is the meme that you would like to share?

Topics
twitter meme
