Squirrel snuggles with mama while sleeping. Video is too sweet to handle

There is something peaceful about watching the baby animals sleeping while snuggling with their mamas. Those are the videos that often melt people’s hearts into a puddle and leave them with a huge smile. Just like this video posted on Reddit that shows a sweet interaction between a mama squirrel and her baby. There is a chance that the video will win you over too.

“Squirrel mother,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip showcases the little one sleeping peacefully and its mama taking care of it while lying down beside the baby.

The video was originally shared on the YouTube Channel DelMarVa SquirrelNest Reddit1896s, before being re-posted on Reddit. The bio of the channel describes that the squirrels are a part of a setup established in the US. The setup houses 20 nesting boxes and 3 feeding stations and is created with the aim of observing the “backyard critters in their natural habitat. ”

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about three hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4,400 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Mom is not getting much sleep. Been there,” wrote a Reddit user. “Poor mama. Taking some baby squirrel kicks to the gut,” shared another. “I love how in the beginning it’s like the mama squirrel is using her tail as a blanket for the little ones… it’s too cute,” commented a third. “Am I watching me with my 16 month old. She literally sleeps almost all the positions drives us crazy sometimes lol,” expressed a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

