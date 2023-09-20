Squirrels become the prime suspect in 3 massive power outages in USA

Squirrels from Montana in the USA found themselves stuck in a series of unfortunate events as they became the prime suspect of causing not one, or two, but three separate massive power outages. Due to this, thousands of residents were left to face the scorching heat.

Squirrels caused a power outage in USA that left nearly 15,000 in heat. (Unsplash )

NorthWestern Energy, a natural gas and energy company, identified squirrels as the culprit for the power outage. They shared that utility workers discovered a squirrel in one of the company’s substations that had caused equipment to malfunction, reported NBC Montana.

After the squirrels accidentally damaged the substation, it caused nearly 15,000 NorthWestern Energy customers to experience a 45-minute power outage. (Also Read: Tunisia hit by rare nationwide electricity blackout, reason unknown)

Customers in Missoula also experienced brief service outages on Saturday and Sunday morning and once more on Sunday evening, reported Montana Public Radio.

This isn't the first time that people were left without power due to an animal. Back in August, residents of an area in New Jersey faced power outage after a bird dropped a fish on the transformer. Yes, you read that right.

According to Jersey Central Electricity and Light, one of the personnel working to restore electricity found a transformer that had exploded after a fish had fallen on it.

"The power outage was a major inconvenience for so many of our residents. Please let us not forget the victim of this senseless death. Gilligan (the fish) was a hard-working family man. He was a father to thousands of children. The suspect (a bird) was last seen flying South. If you see him, do not try to apprehend him. Although he isn’t believed to be armed, he may still be very dangerous. If you have any information in this case please contact Det. John Silver who handles all of our fish cases," wrote Sayreville Police Department on Facebook.

