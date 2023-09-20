Tunisia hit by rare nationwide electricity blackout, reason unknown
Reuters |
Sep 20, 2023 09:40 AM IST
Tunisia Electricity Blackout: The Interior Minister Kamal Feki was headed to the power plant in Rades city to investigate the reasons behind the blackout
Electricity supplies were cut across Tunisia for two hours on Wednesday but the reason for the rare nationwide outage was unclear, residents and the state electricity company STEG said on Wednesday.
Read more: Japan PM at UN: Want to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un 'face to face'
The Interior Minister Kamal Feki was headed to the power plant in Rades city to investigate the reasons behind the blackout, his ministry said.
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
- Topics
- Tunisia