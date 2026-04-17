Sr manager in Hyderabad vs manager in Bengaluru: Job roles with same salary confuse employees

What matters more: your designation or your location? A Reddit user with 8 years of experience is facing this question after a company offered identical compensation for two different levels of seniority. While the HR claimed the roles are functionally the same, the candidate is now weighing the "title hit" in Bengaluru against a relocation to Hyderabad.

The employee shared that they prefer staying in Bengaluru, but it would mean working in a different position. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

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“Offered Sr. Manager role in Hyderabad OR Manager role in Bangalore (same CTC) — which would you pick?” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “I have 8 years of experience and recently interviewed with an MNC for a Sr. Manager (IC role) position. The team operates out of both Hyderabad and Bangalore.”

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The employee claimed, “After the first round itself, I clearly told HR that Hyderabad won't work for me due to personal reasons, and requested Bangalore since the same team exists there. I was assured this would be taken care of.” Eventually, the employee cleared the final round, and the question of location came up again.

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{{^usCountry}} The individual expressed that they want to stay in Bengaluru. The company countered with two offers: “Sr. Manager role in Hyderabad (the role I actually interviewed for) or Manager role in Bangalore (one level down), since they're not hiring Sr. Managers for Bangalore currently.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The individual expressed that they want to stay in Bengaluru. The company countered with two offers: “Sr. Manager role in Hyderabad (the role I actually interviewed for) or Manager role in Bangalore (one level down), since they're not hiring Sr. Managers for Bangalore currently.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Compensation remains the same in both cases. When I asked about the difference between the two levels, HR said since it's an IC role, there's effectively no difference beyond the title.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Compensation remains the same in both cases. When I asked about the difference between the two levels, HR said since it's an IC role, there's effectively no difference beyond the title.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Reddit user expressed their dilemma with two questions: “Take the title hit and stay in Bangalore (where my personal life is sorted)? Or take the Sr. Manager title in Hyderabad and deal with the commute/relocation?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Reddit user expressed their dilemma with two questions: “Take the title hit and stay in Bangalore (where my personal life is sorted)? Or take the Sr. Manager title in Hyderabad and deal with the commute/relocation?” {{/usCountry}}

A screenshot shared by a Reddit user. (Screengrab (Reddit))

{{^usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

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An individual wrote, “You'll find a much better quality of life in Hyderabad. I would pack up and go. Bangalore is going to the dogs. There's no hope for the city, at least for 10 years.” Another added, “If you're worried about future job interviews and why your title was manager and not senior manager, explain the bit about individual contribution and maybe get it in writing from your current company that you were offered Sr manager at the same comp and JD but chose Bangalore for personal reasons with only a nominal title change.”

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A third commented, “Do people with 8 years of experience become Sr. Managers? Also, why do you say it's an IC role? Aren't you gonna manage people? For the same CTC, choose the location you like. There might be a small hit due to bonus %, etc. But not really worth uprooting your lifestyle for that.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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