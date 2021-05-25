Sri Lankan doll maker’s latest creation inspired by Miss Universe Runner’s Up Adline Castelino wows netizens

A Sri Lankan doll maker’s latest creation inspired from a stunning look by Adline Castelino, Miss Universe Runner’s Up 2020 has now grabbed much attention from netizens. Pictures of the stunning doll shared on the artist’s Instagram page Nigydolls perfectly captures the look and may amaze you too.

The picture shows the doll inspired from Castelino’s traditional look at the pageant. The doll is seen wearing a similar pink saree accompanied with an embellished veil and heavy traditional jewellery.

“The costume embodies the true essence of a Woman. The saree is a traditional attire binds the whole country together. The beautiful colour inspired by the National flower of India,” reads the caption shared by the artist.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 21, the post has garnered almost 900 likes and several reactions. Netizens loved the beautiful creation and lauded the artist’s creativity. Many also pointed out how the doll looked strikingly similar to Castelino’s outfit. Others simply shared heart and fire emojis to show their liking for the creation.

“This is amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “So beautiful. You are really talented,” commented another. “Perfect and amazing,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this doll?

